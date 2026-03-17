The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Supports Charlotte’s Let Me Play Initiative

UNC Charlotte announced today a $250,000 gift from The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation to support the University’s Let Me Play initiative, strengthening opportunities for women student-athletes across Charlotte Athletics.



The gift was announced during the Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon, where Nicole Tepper, chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and cofounder of The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, served as keynote speaker.



This gift will advance the Let Me Play initiative by enhancing the daily experience of women student-athletes, strengthening women’s programs and elevating the visibility of women’s athletics at Charlotte. The investment will support student-athlete wellbeing, training environments, leadership development and the continued competitiveness of Charlotte’s women’s programs.



“We are grateful to David and Nicole Tepper for their generous investment in the future of our women student-athletes,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Their support reflects a shared belief in the power of athletics to develop leaders and open doors for our students long after they graduate from UNC Charlotte.”



Charlotte Athletics supports more than 230 women student-athletes across multiple varsity programs, providing opportunities to compete at the highest level while pursuing academic achievement and leadership development.



“This gift strengthens the foundation our women’s programs need to thrive,” said Director of Athletics Kevin White. “Investments like this provide the resources that allow our student-athletes to compete for championships while pursuing excellence in the classroom and beyond.”



The Let Me Play initiative focuses on advancing Charlotte’s women’s athletics programs through investments in student-athlete health and wellness, program development, engagement and storytelling, which together elevate the profile of women’s sports across the University and the Charlotte community. The initiative also helps position Charlotte’s women’s programs for continued success as collegiate athletics continues to evolve.



The Teppers have long supported initiatives that expand opportunity and leadership development across the Carolinas through Tepper Sports & Entertainment, including the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, as well as The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation. Among other focus areas, their foundation supports initiatives that expand educational opportunity, strengthen communities and create pathways for leadership across the Carolinas.



“Sports give young women the chance to build confidence, develop leadership skills and discover what they’re capable of,” said Nicole Tepper. “Supporting women student-athletes at UNC Charlotte means investing in future leaders for our city and region, and we’re proud to help expand opportunities through the Let Me Play initiative.”



About the Let Me Play Luncheon

The Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon is an annual networking and fundraising event dedicated to advancing the success of Charlotte 49ers women student-athletes. This luncheon unites community and business leaders to generate crucial financial support, elevate awareness, and provide a meaningful opportunity to engage directly with the women who represent our university in athletics.

About The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation

Established in 2020, The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation invests capital and expertise to address the most pressing issues of our time through innovative, effective, and nimble solutions with a special focus on community-based projects. While the organization supports a number of initiatives, its core focus areas are food insecurity, basic needs, education, and disaster relief. As its founders and namesakes, David and Nicole Tepper remain fervently committed to addressing societal ails and inequities, both on a national and local scale.

About UNC Charlotte

More than 32,000 students choose to call North Carolina’s urban research university home. As Charlotte’s only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 75 Public Universities. The Difference is Charlotte.

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