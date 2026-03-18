Charlotte AI Institute For Research Joins With AI//Forward To Present “ThinkAI Research And Innovation”

The Charlotte AI Institute for Research (CLTAI2), UNC Charlotte’s hub for interdisciplinary and transformative AI discovery, is partnering with AI//Forward to present its inaugural symposium, “ThinkAI Research and Innovation,” on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City. Registration is open.

Supported by UNC Charlotte’s Division of Research, the symposium is organized to convene the region’s premier AI thought leaders, researchers, students, industry leaders and community partners to explore the ideas shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

AI//FORWARD, founded in Charlotte with the launch of its 2025 conference, serves as a strategic hub for networking and high-level knowledge-sharing, helping organizational leaders harness the power of artificial intelligence for real-world impact, growth and success.

“With UNC Charlotte’s ascending leadership in AI research, which encompasses developing artificial intelligence itself as well as applying it to enhance and expedite research outcomes across disciplines, CLTAI2 has emerged as a catalyst for positioning the University as a global AI leader whose impact is far reaching,” said George Banks, a professor of management in the Belk College of Business, and co-director of CLTAI2. “Combining forces with AI//Forward bolsters our ability to connect with like-minded industry leaders and technology experts as they navigate AI and the options it presents for workforce potential and manufacturing expansion.”

The two-day symposium will feature timely and hands-on workshops that focus on Al strategy, readiness tools, workforce/change strategy and peer-driven insights; expert talks and panels where participants will gain expertise from Al thought leaders, engineers and researchers on cutting-edge topics; and community-building and networking opportunities for AI-forward business leaders, change-makers, entrepreneurs and practitioners.

“As the Charlotte region’s only R1 research university, UNC Charlotte is leveraging its nationally recognized AI expertise to drive innovation across business, health care, science and the arts,” said Stephanie Schuckers, who is the Bank of America Distinguished Professor in Computing and Informatics, and co-director of CLTAI2. “The Charlotte AI Institute is supporting the needs of our dynamic, growing city as the University prioritizes preparing the next generation of AI professionals to work, live and make an impact in a world that is taking shape.”

Practical takeaways

The two-day symposium will feature timely and hands-on workshops that focus on Al strategy, readiness tools, workforce/change strategy and peer-driven insights; expert talks and panels where participants will gain expertise from Al thought leaders, engineers and researchers on cutting-edge topics; and community-building and networking opportunities for AI-forward business leaders, change-makers, entrepreneurs and practitioners.

“As the Charlotte region’s only R1 research university, UNC Charlotte is leveraging its nationally recognized AI expertise to drive innovation across business, health care, science and the arts,” said Stephanie Schuckers, who is the Bank of America Distinguished Professor in Computing and Informatics, and co-director of CLTAI2. “The Charlotte AI Institute is supporting the needs of our dynamic, growing city as the University prioritizes preparing the next generation of AI professionals to work, live and make an impact in a world that is taking shape.”

About CLTAI2

The Charlotte AI Institute for Research was founded in 2025 as part of UNC Charlotte’s Division of Research. CLTAI2 is a catalytic hub and dynamic collaborative for interdisciplinary and transformative AI research — mobilizing scientific discovery, cultivating strategic partnerships and positioning UNC Charlotte as a global leader with impact across North Carolina and beyond.

About AI//Forward

AI//FORWARD, launched in Charlotte with its 2025 conference, serves as a strategic hub for networking and high-level knowledge-sharing, enabling organizational leaders to harness the power of AI for real-world impact, growth and success.

MORE >>>