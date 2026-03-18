Charlotte Searches For A Men’s Basketball Coach As Aaron Fearne Departs

University of North Carolina at Charlotte Head Men’s Basketball Coach Aaron Fearne will not return, Director of Athletics Kevin White announced Tuesday morning. A national search for a new head coach is underway.

Statement from Director of Athletics Kevin White

“We have high expectations for all of our athletic programs at Charlotte, and while difficult, making a head coaching change is necessary to allow for greater success. Aaron Fearne has been an invaluable assistant and head coach at Charlotte. We thank him for all that he has done and wish him the very best in his career. Our Men’s Basketball program is critical to the department’s overall success and it must regularly compete for American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. We will continue to invest in the program and provide support to our coaches and student-athletes. We have incredible fans, a growing national brand, and an institution on the rise. I look forward to the next chapter of 49er Men’s Basketball.”

Statement from Chancellor Sharon Gaber

“Charlotte Athletics is a critical part of our campus community and the success of our sports teams helps elevate the entire institution. In partnership with Director of Athletics Kevin White , and after a thorough evaluation of where our program stands and where it is headed, we made the decision to make a change in the head coach. We thank Coach Fearne for his commitment to Charlotte and to our student-athletes. I am excited about what lies ahead and have full confidence that Kevin will identify a great pool of candidates from which our new head coach will emerge. We continue to be grateful to our generous donors and fans for their support of our student-athletes.”

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