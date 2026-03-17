Accepting Student Government Applications For 2026–27 At Central Piedmont
Central Piedmont Student Government applications for the 2026–27 school year are now open. Students interested in leadership, advocacy and campus engagement are encouraged to apply.
Why it matters: Student Government Association (SGA) members help shape the student experience at Central Piedmont by representing student voices and leading key initiatives across campus.
What to know
- Opportunities include
- Students can learn more or submit an application on the student life website
- All enrolled students are eligible to apply
What’s next
- Visit the Office of Student Life webpage to review position descriptions
- Complete the online application to be considered for the 2026–27 SGA team