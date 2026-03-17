NBA-Bound—Charlotte Ace Dezayne Mingo Earns A Place On The Conference All-Tournament Team

Dezayne Mingo was named to the American Conference All-Tournament Team on Sunday following the conclusion of the title game.

He averaged 20.7 points, six assists, and 5.3 rebounds during the tournament, highlighted by a record-breaking performance against UAB in which he set a tournament mark with eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 35 points.

Mingo’s shooting display helped Charlotte post a record-setting 77.3 percent second half against Tulane. The 49ers followed it with a 76.9-percent mark in the second half against UAB — both eclipsing the previous tournament record of 61.3 percent in a half.

He also scored 19 points, dished a career-high 11 assists, and pulled down nine rebounds against Tulsa, narrowly missing what would have been the program’s third triple-double and first since Cedrick Broadhurst recorded one on March 6, 1993, against Virginia Tech.

Mingo is the first Charlotte player named to the conference all-tournament team since Leemire Goldwire in 2008.

“It feels good knowing that the coaches and the players both believe in me,” Mingo said after Charlotte’s win over UAB.

Charlotte advanced to the tournament semifinals, its deepest run since 2008, after being picked last in the conference’s preseason coaches poll.

The 49ers fell to eventual champion South Florida on Saturday to end their run in Birmingham.