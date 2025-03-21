Central Piedmont Civic Leadership Academy is Students’ Opportunity To Make An Impact
Want to make a real impact on campus and beyond? The Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) is your chance to:
Build essential leadership skills
Collaborate effectively with like-minded students
Tackle real-world social issues
Design service projects that create meaningful change
Program Details:
- Location: Central Campus, Parr Center
- Dates: Tuesdays, April 1 – April 29
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Bonus: FREE lunch at every session!
Apply by March 26 – Spots Are Limited!
Commit to all sessions and gain skills that will boost your resume AND your impact!
Questions? Contact Clare Case at [email protected].