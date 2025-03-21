Thursday, March 20, 2025
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Civic Leadership Academy is Students’ Opportunity To Make An Impact

Want to make a real impact on campus and beyond? The Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) is your chance to:
Build essential leadership skills
Collaborate effectively with like-minded students
Tackle real-world social issues
Design service projects that create meaningful change

Program Details:

  • Location: Central Campus, Parr Center
  • Dates: Tuesdays, April 1 – April 29
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
  • Bonus: FREE lunch at every session!

Apply by March 26 – Spots Are Limited!
Commit to all sessions and gain skills that will boost your resume AND your impact!

Questions? Contact Clare Case at [email protected].

