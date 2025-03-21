Central Piedmont Civic Leadership Academy is Students’ Opportunity To Make An Impact

Want to make a real impact on campus and beyond? The Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) is your chance to:

Build essential leadership skills

Collaborate effectively with like-minded students

Tackle real-world social issues

Design service projects that create meaningful change

Program Details:

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center

Dates: Tuesdays, April 1 – April 29

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Bonus: FREE lunch at every session!

Apply by March 26 – Spots Are Limited!

Commit to all sessions and gain skills that will boost your resume AND your impact!

Questions? Contact Clare Case at [email protected].

Apply Today!