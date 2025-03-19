Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Opens CO-LAB—A Catalyst For Entrepreneurs And Innovators

UNC CHARLOTTE OFFICE OF UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

UNC Charlotte officials recently opened the CO-LAB at UNC Charlotte Center City alongside entrepreneurs, innovators, corporate leaders and community members.

“CO-LAB is more than just a space — it’s a catalyst,” said Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “It’s where entrepreneurs and innovators can access the expertise of UNC Charlotte and work together to tackle real-world challenges. We are proud to sponsor CO-LAB, and we can’t wait to see the ideas and breakthroughs that will emerge from this space.”

As the evening unfolded in the dynamic space across from The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte, the community’s energy and creativity were on display.

“The phrase ‘To be daring in design and deliberate in delivery’ from the book ‘Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller Sr.’ resonates deeply with me tonight,” said Brad Yeckley, executive director of the Belk College of Business’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, of which CO-LAB is part. “It encapsulates the essence of CO-LAB’s journey from inception to today. As I reflect on that journey, I am reminded of the incredible collaboration and multitude of entities and individuals that have brought us here.”

The CO-LAB celebration drew entrepreneurs, innovators, corporate leaders and a range of community members, along with UNC Charlotte leaders, faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters.

Attendees included inaugural members of the CO-LAB Founders Society, who were recognized at the event for their early backing of the evolving space. Initial members are Murray Grenville, Gene Johnson ’73, Ryan Lambert ’01, David Longo, Hugh McColl and Post Ventures.

Heart of the City

“As an essential element of the North Tryon Tech Hub, CO-LAB brings together corporate innovation, entrepreneurship, academics and research to drive economic growth here in the Queen City,” said Belk College of Business Dean Richard Buttimer. “Including our student incubator, known as 49er Foundry, we now have five entrepreneurial support organizations operating here in CO-LAB. EO Charlotte, Gener8tor, RevTech Labs and The Boost Pad have found a home here. This is precisely the entrepreneurial synergy for which the city of Charlotte has been asking.”

Gaber described North Tryon Tech Hub as an ambitious effort to create a dynamic innovation district in the heart of Charlotte, with the University, Charlotte Center City Partners and leaders from the public, private, and philanthropic sectors working together.

“As the academic anchor of this initiative,” she said, “UNC Charlotte brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, energy, fintech, computer and data science, and more. And tonight, we celebrate one of the first major milestones of this collaboration: the opening of CO-LAB.”

CO-LAB will offer access to expertise and knowledge, as well as dedicated workspaces and hot desks for entrepreneurs and innovators, and collaborative areas intended to spark innovation and ideas. Event space is available for lease by the community.

Read more on the Belk College of Business website https://belkcollege.charlotte.edu/2025/03/18/co-lab-inspires-innovation/.

MORE >>>