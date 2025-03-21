Charlotte’s Popular Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale April 10-12

Thursday, April 10th : 12pm – 4pm (Members & Campus Community Only)

Friday, April 11th : 9am – 3pm

Saturday, April 12th : 9am – 2pm

Address: 9303 Martin Village Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

The sale will take place in UNC Charlotte’s Lot 5

Early access sale begins on Thursday, April 10th, from 12pm – 4pm for Garden Members, and UNC Students/Faculty/Staff – get 10% off with UNC Charlotte ID or Member ID on Thursday! You can become a member online or in person at our sign-up booth!

Not sure what plants you’re interested in?

No problem! The best thing about the UNC Charlotte plant sale is the opportunity to talk with botanical staff about the plants — together with over 100 years of real life experience with a wide variety of perennials, shrubs and trees!

Important: No early shopping will be permitted – the time before the start of the plant sale is important for the staff to set up the sales area. Everyone is asked not to enter the plant sale area until a half hour before the sale opens (11:30 on Thursday and 8:30 on Friday and Saturday). This includes both checkout and pre-shopping and placing plants in hold areas. You will be (politely) asked to leave until the sale opens. There will be no sales prior to the opening times of the plant sale.

