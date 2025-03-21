Charlotte Niner Knowledge: Leadership Science in Action April 11

April 11, 2025

9:00 AM-10:30 AM

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

Check-in and Breakfast: 9:00 A.M.

Event Start: 9:30 A.M.

UNC Charlotte Niner Knowledge: Leadership Science in Action will engage attendees in a lightning round of mini-presentations on hot-topics in leadership from five faculty experts in the Center for Leadership Science. Leaders at all professional levels will appreciate this opportunity to explore the science behind effective leadership in action.

This event is free. Coffee and a light breakfast will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn and ask pressing questions at this lifelong learning experience. Space is limited so best to reserve a spot today.

