Central Piedmont Community College Building Recognized As An Educational Project
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognized Central Piedmont’s Levine III building as an educational project that demonstrates sustainable leadership in facility design, construction, operations, and student/community engagement. The award promotes and recognizes excellence in sustainable design, environmental stewardship, and community impact, and highlights the green building initiatives and achievements of local projects, businesses, and individual leaders.