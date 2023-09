Central Piedmont Community College’s Counseling Services will be hosting a virtual coping skills series in September on Thursdays from 2-3:30 p.m.

This series is for any student wanting to learn ways to manage feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression. This series will also focus on how to form and maintain meaningful relationships. You can sign up for as many of the sessions as you would like, they are held virtually on WebEx.

