Charlotte International Festival Saturday Sept 23

UNC Charlotte’s International Festival is back and better than ever. The University’s longest-running cultural event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, in and around the Barnhardt Student Activity Center. Admission and parking are free; the event will be held rain or shine.

“The International festival is an excellent opportunity for Niner Nation to come together with the greater Charlotte community to experience cultural traditions and foods from around the world,” said Joe Hoff, director of the Office of Global Education and Engagement.

This year’s festival is centered around booths arranged in colorful marketplace style representing the cultures of over 35 nations. The booths are staffed by UNC Charlotte international students and members of Charlotte’s international community and feature art, crafts and cultural items from each participating country. Many booths also offer international food for sale.

MORE >>>