Charlotte Ranks High For Free Speech Among US Universities

For the second year in a row, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, has ranked UNC Charlotte among the nation’s top universities for free speech.

In its recently released 2024 College Free Speech Rankings report, FIRE ranks Charlotte No. 21 with an overall score of 62.54.

“A key component of UNC Charlotte’s institutional mission is to promote a collegial culture that embraces different perspectives, civil discourse, and free expression, where all University members are treated with respect, fairness, and dignity,” said UNC Charlotte Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and General Counsel Jesh Humphrey. “FIRE’s ranking is a public recognition of our commitment to uphold individual rights while cultivating a community in which those rights are exercised thoughtfully, responsibly and constructively.”

