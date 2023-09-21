Forbes Names Charlotte Among America’s Best Employers

UNC Charlotte once again was named to the “2023 America’s Best Employers by State” list by Forbes, which released its rankings in August. The University is the 28th best employer in North Carolina, moving up 16 spots from 2022.

“As this region’s public research university, UNC Charlotte is well known for the opportunities we create for our students,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “It is great to see UNC Charlotte recognized as a great place to work. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and the intentional efforts on behalf of campus leaders, faculty and staff to build a thriving culture.”

