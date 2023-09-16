Belmont Abbey Microbiology Lab Named In Honor Of Dr. Peter And Betty Ann Wittenberg

Belmont Abbey College celebrated the dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Wittenberg-Shevchenko Microbiology Lab. The lab was named in honor of Dr. Peter and Betty Ann Wittenberg for their extraordinary leadership and generosity that will help continue the tradition of excellence in the sciences.

During the ceremony, Peter shared that this investment was a personal one, “The Benedictines educated me and I wanted to use this money on something good, to have an impact on the future of these kids. The way the sisters took me in and taught me English, I wanted to do something for the future of this generation.”

Dr. Heather Ayala, Chair and Associate Professor of Biology and Biochemistry at Belmont Abbey College, expressed her gratitude for the Wittenberg’s contribution, stating, “We are so grateful for the generous gift by the Wittenbergs. This lab will allow us to expand our current Microbiology offerings as well as help us to support our growing nursing program. The new facilities will help us continue to provide our students with skills and hands-on experience that will prepare them for careers in the sciences and health sciences.”

MORE >>>