Queens University Charlotte Baseball Hires Dominant Recruiter

Queens University of Charlotte head baseball coach Jake Hendrick is pleased to welcome Cameron Coons to the staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Coons comes to the Queen City following a two-year stint as an assistant at Marshall University.



“I am very excited about the final addition to the staff,” said Coach Hendrick. “Cameron is going to be great in a lot of areas, but I am most excited to see him dominate recruiting. We are all pumped to have Cameron and his fiancé Taylor joining us in Charlotte!”

MORE >>>