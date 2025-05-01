Central Piedmont Cosmetology Brings Spirit To PurpleStride 5K

Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology students brought color, creativity, and spirit to the PurpleStride 5K this past Saturday by volunteering their talents.

Students helped participants get race-day ready by applying hair tinsel and purple spray color—all to raise awareness and support the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Highlights from PurpleStride 2025:

1,288 participants showed up strong and proud

45 survivors celebrated and honored

142 teams rallied together for an incredible cause

$224,885 (and counting!) raised to fight pancreatic cancer

Thank you to the Central Piedmont Cosmetology students for making a colorful difference and supporting such an inspiring event.

MORE >>>