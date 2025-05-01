Central Piedmont First Community College To Win The SAA Ethics Bowl

Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars made history at the 90th Annual Meeting of the Society for American Archaeology (SAA), held April 23–27 in Denver, Colorado, by becoming the first community college team to ever win the SAA Ethics Bowl in its 20-year history.

The SAA Ethics Bowl challenges students to analyze and debate complex ethical dilemmas in archaeology and anthropology. Competing against teams from major universities, Central Piedmont’s scholars demonstrated exceptional critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and collaboration—advancing through the first round, semi-finals, and ultimately winning the final round.

This multidisciplinary team brought together unique perspectives to thoughtfully address ethical challenges in the field, showcasing the academic excellence and confidence developed through their experiences in the Truist Honors Program.

During the competition, students were asked how to respond when others don’t see the value in attending a community college, or how to lead through change and adversity. In their responses, the team proudly highlighted that the Truist Honors Program is what gives them the confidence and courage to dream big, believe in themselves, and know that they are just as capable as university students.

They emphasized that learning beyond the classroom is where transformation happens—and that the high expectations placed on them are not watered down. Instead, the program reinforces that they must believe in themselves—because the program and faculty already believe in them.

As champions, the team earned the Ethics Bowl trophy, which will be displayed on campus for one year, and received a $500 award in recognition of their remarkable achievement.

This historic win proves that excellence, leadership, and academic strength thrive at Central Piedmont, and that community college students can compete—and win—on any stage.

