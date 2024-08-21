Central Piedmont Counseling Connections Panel Sep 5

Curious about the counseling services available at Central Piedmont Community College? Join the Counseling Connections Panel to learn more about the resources designed to support your well-being. Plus, enjoy some refreshments while you connect with the panelists.

Event Details:

Date: Thu., Sept. 5

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Harris Campus, Harris Building 1, Auditorium 1120

Meet the Panelists:

Kenya Guerra: Disability & Access Services

Brittany Lutton: Counseling Services

Angela Bullock: Career Counseling

George Curtis: Military Families & Veteran Services

This panel is a great opportunity to learn about the various ways Central Piedmont supports its students. Whether you’re seeking academic, career, or personal guidance, our counselors are here to help.

Come connect with us and discover how we can support your journey.

MORE >>>