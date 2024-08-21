Charlotte Reception For Artist Kalin Devone’s Role Play Aug 21

Wed, Aug 21, 2024 | 6pm to 8pm

Rowe, Rowe Side Gallery

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Rowe Side Gallery is pleased to host an opening reception for Role Play, a solo show by Charlotte-based artist and Department of Art & Art History alumna Kalin Devone, on view August 16 through September 24.

Devone mines for our inner child. Her chosen subjects are friends and family with whom she has reminisced about childhood experiences and waxed nostalgic about those early carefree years. Devone’s careful selection of visual cues, textures, and colors are intended to trigger memories of simplistic pleasures that have been lost along our journey to adulthood. “One day we just assumed all of the seriousness and responsibility of being an adult, but where did those earlier versions of ourselves go?”

A native of Wilmington, Kalin Devone graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2015 with her BFA degree in Painting. She has made a name for herself on the local art scene by combining realism and gestural mark-making to create vibrant portraits. She has completed a number of commissioned works in collaboration with such entities as the PGA Tour, the Charlotte Hornets, Puma, BET, Modelo, Charlotte FC, and Formula 1.

