Wed, Aug 21, 2024 | 11am to 2pm

Cone Walkway between Cone Center and Career Center, Near Cone, Atkins Library and Career Center

The UNC Charlotte University Career Center will host an On-Campus Job Fair on behalf of Student Employment. The event provides students with an excellent opportunity to speak with campus offices for on-campus positions recruiting for FWS, STW, UPIP and Graduate Assistant positions.

http://career.charlotte.edu#

#NinersNetwork

MORE >>>