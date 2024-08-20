Charlotte Plaza Party Aug 21

Wed, Aug 21, 2024 | 11am to 2pm

North Main Quad by the Fountain, Near Rowe, Colvard, Kennedy

UNC Charlotte University Career Center hosts the Plaza Party during Gold Rush to introduce students to Charlotte’s programs and services. A fun, informal event encourages students to start thinking about job opportunities & internships, job preparation, and their career path.

There is fun food, DJ, employers, departments and carnival-type games students can play during the event. There will be employers to connect with in an informal setting to get a recruiter perspective as you search for opportunities.

http://career.charlotte.edu# #NinersNetwork

