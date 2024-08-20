JCSU Welcomes Record Number Of Freshman

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Johnson C. Smith University’s campus was abuzz Friday as freshmen students and their families unpacked their cars, moved into their residence halls, and set off on their journeys as Golden Bulls.

This new generation of Smithites is the largest incoming class since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in enrollment has brought a number of unique and expressive new students to campus.

Savannah Alexander is one of these students. A native of Charlotte, Alexander is majoring in Criminology with a minor in Pre-Law. She took her time in choosing the college that was right for her. When the time came to make that decision, it was simple.

“JCSU spoke to me,” she said. “I visited about 36 different campuses across the states and three outside of the country. The admissions team did a JCSU Takeover at my high school. I loved the energy they brought. I ended up coming to the spring open house to see if I liked it and it felt like home.”

Alexander is a business owner and is looking forward to sharing her talents with fellow entrepreneurs.

“I bake and cook,” she said. “So being able to connect with other student business owners so we can exchange service for service will be great because college is expensive. Forty-five dollars for lashes? I can’t do that every week!”

Alexander’s mom and sister both helped her move into her cozy room in Greenfield Hall. She said she is looking forward to connecting with her classmates and hopes to explore Greek life, cheer, dance and parties.

This incoming freshman class is also geographically unique. Kesha Jackson drove from Washington, D.C., to help her son Bernard Dewitt move into his room in Myers Hall. Dewitt is a Communication Arts major and Jackson’s only child.

“I think when I go back home when it’s quiet, then it will hit me,” she said. “Especially when I have to take the trash out myself! But I feel excited because everyone has been welcoming. It feels like home, and I think he will be able to adjust to it just fine.”

Dewitt said he is most looking forward to learning more about the study of communications and said he is thankful he has family in the area who are just a call away. He admitted that moving wasn’t the hardest part of his day.

“Moving in wasn’t too hard because we got help moving in from campus volunteers,” he said. “The hardest part has been figuring out where I want to put everything.”

The same was true for Madison Caddell, a Detroit native who had help from her entire family on move-in day. A self-proclaimed “nerd,” Caddell said she was most looking forward to being in class and learning.

Although Caddell loves to learn, she had a hard time in high school due to COVID-19 and other situations. She applied to colleges and universities in Michigan, but no school accepted her.

“That’s when I found out about this school,” she said. “I applied, and they accepted me. When I saw I got accepted, I cried. My confidence was really docked, and I was bummed out, thinking no college would accept me. But now, I’m happy that everything happened the way it did.”

Caddell also loved the fact that attending JCSU would mean she would have the opportunity to have an authentic HBCU experience.

“Being around people who look like me, sound like me, talk like me, act like me and have the same cultural experiences as me is really nice,” she said. “It’s nice to feel at home even when I’m not at home.”

While Alexander, Dewitt and Caddell began their journey at JCSU on Friday, some students have been on campus for several weeks. Fraquan Warren and Bobby Smith came from Florida to join the Golden Bulls Football team.

While both young men are excited to play collegiate football, off the field both said they were excited to have their HBCU college experience at JCSU.

Classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, but Welcome Week activities begin Monday, Aug. 19. JCSU has welcomed the largest class since COVID-19 and appreciates any donations that can help our students financially clear. A tax-deductible gift of any amount can help students like Alexander, Dewitt, Caddell, Warren and Smith start their collegiate journey off on the right foot.!

To donate to the Back to Beatties Ford Road campaign, visit www.jcsu.edu/givenow.

