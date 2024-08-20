Central Piedmont Helps Manage Election Stress

Are you feeling the stress of election season? You’re not alone! Managing election stress while staying civically engaged can be challenging, but Central Piedmont Community College has got just the thing to help.

Civic Calm: Managing Election Stress and Civic Engagement

Join for an interactive session:

Navigating Political Stressors: Learn how to handle the pressures that come with election season.

Coping Strategies: Discover effective ways to manage your mental health during these times.

Accessing Mental Health Resources: Find out what resources are available to support you.

Healthy Civic Participation: Engage in open discussions and learn how to be an active, informed citizen without the stress.

Event Details

Location: Central Campus, Parr 1000

Date & Time: Wed., Sept. 11, 12 – 1 p.m.

This event is brought to you by the Department of Counseling Services & Student Engagement. It’s a great opportunity to connect with others, share your thoughts, and learn how to stay balanced during this crucial time.

Don’t miss out on this chance to gain valuable insights and tools for managing election stress. See you there!

MORE >>>