Thirty Charlotte Students Selected For Engineering Leadership Academy

Thirty students have been selected for the UNC Charlotte W.S. Lee College of Engineering Leadership Academy, a two-year program modeled after leadership training programs for young professionals in industry. The program equips highly motivated undergraduate engineering and engineering technology students with leadership competencies to not only fulfill leadership roles on campus, but to successfully lead and drive innovation within the engineering sector.

The Leadership Academy experience is divided into five modules delivered by college faculty, industry executives and Leadership Academy alumni. They facilitate off-site program weekends to provide real world perspectives on issues relevant to today’s engineering industry.

The following students were selected:

Adrian Beghan, Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Milah Cauble, Mechanical Engineering

Da’Quan Cherry, Construction Management

Giselle Cirio Morales, Civil EngineeringTechnology

Courtney Croft, Mechanical Engineering

Arthur Decker, Electrical Engineering

Benjamin Demosthene, Mechanical Engineering

Mame Diop, Electrical Engineering

Daniel Franco, Mechanical Engineering

Samantha Gonzalez, Computer Engineering

Serena Grewal, Mechanical Engineering

Ben Hardy, Mechanical Engineering

Rachel Irving, Civil Engineering

AJ Jama, Electrical Engineering

Gabriel Jugan, Civil Engineering

Kynnedy Keel, Mechanical Engineering

Anastasia Kolesnikov, Electrical Engineering

Myla Marve, Civil Engineering Technology

Kanye Mckeithen, Mechanical Engineering

Laisa Mena Rivera, Civil Engineering

Mike Moore, Civil Engineering

Kimberly Oliva-Rodriguez, Electrical Engineering

Shiv Patel, Mechanical Engineering

Heather Pike, Electrical Engineering

Ria Saha, Electrical Engineering

Emily Schuman, Civil Engineering

John Tran, Mechanical Engineering

Evan Vasquez, Mechanical Engineering

Julien Wages, Mechanical Engineering

Kate Woodring, Electrical Engineering

Learn more about the W.S. Lee College of Engineering Leadership Academy.

MORE >>>