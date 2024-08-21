Danny Harlow Gets Coveted Queens University Charlotte Rugby Coach Position

Danny Harlow has been named Queens University of Charlotte Head Women’s Rugby Coach, the University announced today. Harlow will be the third head coach in history for the women’s rugby program.



“We are excited to have Danny join our coaching staff, and we are all looking forward to watching the program grow under his leadership,” Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated.



Harlow joins the Royals after spending the last year as the head rugby coach at Charlotte Catholic School, and the past five seasons as the head of community department for the Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club. With the Trailfinders, Harlow was also the founder of the Ealing Trailfinders Foundation and the elite player pathway manager.



“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harlow to the helm of our NCAA emerging women’s rugby program,” Leah Brackett, Queens assistant athletic director for club sports and wellness, stated. “As we enter our second year of NIRA DI competition, we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset and a driving force behind player development and success on and off the field. I can’t wait to see what the team achieves under his leadership!”



Prior to joining the Trailfinders Rugby Club, Harlow spent two years as the state rugby coordinator for the North Carolina Youth Rugby Union and five years as the rugby development officer for the Charlotte Junior Rugby Association. Additionally, Harlow served as an assistant coach for regional age-grade international pathway at the Eagles Impact Rugby Academy.



“I am so excited to be working with the Queens women’s rugby squad and I look forward to building upon an already impressive legacy,” Harlow commented. “We will be a dominant team for years to come.”



The Royals are scheduled to kick off their season on August 31 at Navy.



