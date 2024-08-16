Unstoppable Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Projects Continued Success For Charlotte

Dr. Sharon L. Gaber arrived at UNC Charlotte as chancellor during the perilous, uncharted waters of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and quickly took the helm. Her guidance and leadership from that uncertain time until now has brought great advances for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte—particularly in the research enterprise, where Charlotte, during her short tenure to date, has emerged as a national elite research institution.

“Unstoppable momentum” was the phrase of the day at University Convocation as Chancellor Gaber celebrated key successes from the 2023-24 academic year and outlined priorities for the upcoming one.

“Our University is surging ahead with an unstoppable force,” Gaber declared Thursday, Aug. 15, to those attending in person and watching online. “Our strides in academics, research, student success, athletics, and community engagement are not just steps forward; they are leaps.”

Among the highlighted 2024-25 University priorities are:

Accelerate student success

Launch a $500 million fundraising campaign

Continue the growth of the University’s research enterprise

Advance Charlotte’s reputation and brand awareness

“In UNC Charlotte’s short history, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth and achievements. … The coming academic year may present challenges,” she continued. “Yet, it is in the face of such challenges that our true character is revealed. Our momentum must be embraced. We must remain optimistic and determined. We must be unstoppable, for our students, our city, our neighbors and for one another.”

The 2023-24 Chancellor’s Annual Report captured many great things happening at UNC Charlotte.

Gaber also emphasized campus safety as a priority for 2024-25. Beginning this fall is annual mandatory active assailant training for all students, faculty and staff. Charlotte is a key leader in the UNC System to implement this critical training effort.

Additionally, the University has implemented changes to its Demonstration Activity Resource Team structure and protocols.

“An important component of a safe and welcoming community is the free expression of diverse ideas and perspectives,” Gaber noted. “As a public university, we are required to cultivate a campus environment in which our students, faculty and staff are empowered to express competing ideas.”

Academic and research priorities:

Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, and John Daniels, vice chancellor for research, expanded priorities for the coming year that the chancellor introduced.

Troyer promoted continued enrollment growth and student success, integration of AI into the curriculum and Charlotte’s role in developing the North Tryon Tech Hub:

Starting this fall, all undergraduate students will be paired with a professional academic advisor to guide their progress toward timely degree completion.

Select community colleges will join 49erNext to expand the program’s enrollment opportunities to greater numbers of deserving students.

to expand the program’s enrollment opportunities to greater numbers of deserving students. Academic affairs will convene an AI Task Force to frame appropriate use and maximize the potential of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

The University has leased space uptown to create the CO-LAB at UNC Charlotte Center City to expand programming offered by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation as part of the North Tryon Tech Hub, a planned public-private center for technology and innovation.

Daniels noted R1 research status will lead to increased federal funding for Charlotte and the broader region. A soon-to-be released research strategic plan will drive additional Division of Research priorities, including defining preeminent partner status in the Queen City in regard to research and innovation initiatives. And a support service for large research grant proposals will be piloted to help principal investigators from ideation through award management.

Watch a recording of University Convocation at https://ucomm.charlotte.edu/livestream/.

