Nominees For Charlotte’s 2024 Teaching Excellence Awards

Creating supportive learning environments that enable students to succeed is a hallmark of Charlotte faculty members, and this year’s nominees for the University’s teaching excellence awards exemplify that commitment.



For the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence, finalists are Jeanette Bennett, associate professor, psychological science; Erik Byker, professor, reading and elementary education; and Mark West, professor, English.



Kevin Edwards-Knight, senior lecturer, School of Social Work; Susan K. Michael, senior lecturer chemistry; and John Taylor, teaching professor, mathematics and statistics, are this year’s finalists for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence.



Recipients for each award will be announced Thursday, Sept. 5, during a reception in the Popp Martin Student Union Multipurpose Room.

Learn more about the finalists below.



Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence Finalists:



Jeanette Bennett is a respected educator and researcher best known for her student-centered approach to teaching biological and health psychology. She emphasizes student engagement, empowerment and creating an environment where students can academically evolve and thrive. For Bennett, education is not a job but a passion.

“To be an effective teacher, I purposefully focus on the course environment created by my tone and communication style,” said Bennett. “My classroom provides an environment that is open to questions and a safe place to process new information. Ideally, my course will intellectually stimulate students and be meaningful to their future careers and applicable to their own lives. My approach meets students where they are.”

Erik Byker is an accomplished teacher, mentor and leader known for encouraging and providing opportunities for students to display their scholarship. He uses the Hawaiian phrase, “E Komo Mai,” which means “the door is open, the house is yours” to describe his belief that the classroom is a shared space in which teaching and learning are collaborative.

“The objective of my educational philosophy is to guide undergraduate and graduate students in their professional development by deepening their understanding of what it means to be an engaged citizen and a scholar,” said Byker. “My goal is to guide learners toward a transformation from thinking like a student to becoming a critically engaged, citizen scholar who cares deeply for the world.”



Mark West is an amazing, accomplished teacher and scholar who inspires his students year after year. He has established himself as a leading expert in the field of children’s and young adult literature and as a professor whose classes are in high demand.

“For me, teaching is a calling; it is a core part of my identity,” said West. “Whether I am teaching a large lecture class or a small seminar, I often tell stories to my students. I have found that when I incorporate new ideas and information within a narrative structure, it helps my students better understand the new material I am covering in the class.”



UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence Finalists:



Kevin Edwards-Knight is a passionate and dedicated educator with an unwavering commitment to student success. His student-centered approach to social work principles has profoundly impacted students and colleagues.



“My mission as a teacher is to foster a learning environment where everyone feels seen and heard,” said Edwards-Knight. “I encourage students to join me in not just establishing our classroom and our time together during class as a ‘safe space,’ but instead to expand that into a ‘brave space,’ where students are encouraged to share their opinions and experiences, and to listen in an open-minded, non-judgemental manner.”



Susan Michael is an exceptional teacher who has touched the lives of her students through her desire to get to know each of them individually. She is universally recognized as an excellent teacher by her students and peers.



“As a teacher, I believe it is my responsibility to do four basic things for all of my students,” said Michael. “I must motivate my students to want to learn; I must present the material in a manner that makes it easy for students to learn effectively; I must provide meaningful opportunities for students to use or practice their newly acquired knowledge; and I must assess their learning in a fair and appropriate manner.”

John Taylor is a distinguished educator known for his innovative and student-centered approach to teaching mathematics. His teaching philosophy is rooted in motivating students and fostering self-confidence. Taylor’s commitment to education is evident in his development of comprehensive guided notebooks and a library of course videos, which have become invaluable student resources.

“I believe that each student has a unique learning style and that each class requires its own approach,” said Taylor. “I feel it is important to motivate and encourage students and ensure that they maintain a high level of self-confidence. My mission as a teacher is to consider all variables and provide an environment and method that is as effective as possible.”



Honorable Mention Finalists:



The following faculty members are honorable mention finalists for the Bank of America Award: Daniel Alston, associate professor, reading and elementary education; Gregory Martin, associate professor of accounting; and Hui-Kuan (Alice) Tseng, associate professor of economics.



Andrew Goff, lecturer, biological sciences; Kathleen Nicolaides, teaching professor and director of the legal studies minor, criminal justice and criminology; and Per Norander, lecturer, economics are honorable mention finalists for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence.



Eligibility for the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence, first presented in 1968, is for full-time, tenured faculty members with at least seven years of service to UNC Charlotte. The UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence honors full- or part-time non-tenure track faculty members who have at least five years of teaching service at UNC Charlotte (lecturers and adjunct faculty).

MORE >>>