Charlotte Among Forbes’ 2024 America’s Best Employers by State

For the sixth year in a row, UNC Charlotte has been named to the ”2024 America’s Best Employers by State” list by Forbes, which released its rankings Aug. 20. Only 100 employers in North Carolina made this year’s list; only 10 were in the education sector.

“Our ongoing inclusion as a great place to work is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional faculty and staff, who are helping UNC Charlotte fuel our city and region,” said Rich Amon, vice chancellor for business affairs. “Our ongoing increases in enrollment, recognition as a premier research institution and rise in national rankings are a direct reflection of their hard work.”

For the ranking, Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for companies with a minimum of 500 employees nationwide. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were asked to evaluate employers they worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.

UNC Charlotte has 3,700 permanent faculty and staff. The University offers comprehensive benefits programs, flexible work options and professional development opportunities.

Other UNC System universities joining UNC Charlotte on the list are Western Carolina University, UNC Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, North Carolina A&T University and Appalachian State University. UNC Charlotte is among several Charlotte-based companies on the list, including Duke Energy, Atrium Health and Bank of America.

The full list of top employers by state can be found on Forbes’ website.

MORE >>>