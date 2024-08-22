Central Piedmont Students Featured At The Charlotte Youth Climate Summit

The Charlotte Youth Climate Summit held an inspiring art exhibit at the Popp Martin Student Union at UNC Charlotte, featuring two talented Central Piedmont students.

Itala Flores: A second-year student, Flores showcased upcycled fashion designs using materials like Legos, paper, and reused fabrics. Her work reflects her vibrant personality and commitment to sustainability. Flores’s Inspiration: “I love to work with materials no one would usually work with… I love to work with color.” Sustainability Focus: Flores emphasizes the importance of reusing resources to protect the environment.

A second-year student, Flores showcased upcycled fashion designs using materials like Legos, paper, and reused fabrics. Her work reflects her vibrant personality and commitment to sustainability. Ian Hirsch: Another second-year student, Hirsch performed “Soft Extinction,” a piano piece divided into four sections that reflect the stages of climate change. His composition was influenced by thorough research and aims to inspire community action. Musical Reflection: Combines beauty and urgency, capturing the current state and future potential of the environment. Call to Action: Emphasizes the need for community unity in combating climate change.



Collaboration: The event was curated by Truist Honors Program students with support from local arts organizations, such as Charlotte Is Creative, which provided essential resources like mannequins and printing funds.

Supportive Faculty: Dr. Deninne Pritchett, faculty director of the Truist Honors Program, was present to support the students, highlighting the impact of their work on the community.

This exhibit beautifully demonstrated how Central Piedmont students are using art to advocate for sustainability and inspire change within their community.

