Catawba Art at Central Piedmont Pauline Dove Art Gallery

Central Piedmont’s Pauline Dove Art Gallery is thrilled to present an exhibition that blends time-honored traditions with contemporary artistic techniques by Catawba artists. This special showcase highlights the cultural treasures preserved by the Catawba Cultural Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

Exhibition Highlights:

Featured Artists: Talented creators from the Catawba Cultural Center

Artistic Mediums:

Pottery

Painting

Drawing

Photography

Jewelry

Other creative techniques

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Pauline Dove Art Gallery

This is your chance to immerse yourself in the artistry of the Catawba Nation!

