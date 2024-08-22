Friday, August 23, 2024
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Catawba Art at Central Piedmont Pauline Dove Art Gallery

Central Piedmont’s Pauline Dove Art Gallery is thrilled to present an exhibition that blends time-honored traditions with contemporary artistic techniques by Catawba artists. This special showcase highlights the cultural treasures preserved by the Catawba Cultural Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

Exhibition Highlights:

Featured Artists: Talented creators from the Catawba Cultural Center

Artistic Mediums:

  • Pottery
  • Painting
  • Drawing
  • Photography
  • Jewelry
  • Other creative techniques

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Pauline Dove Art Gallery

This is your chance to immerse yourself in the artistry of the Catawba Nation! 

