Catawba Art at Central Piedmont Pauline Dove Art Gallery
Central Piedmont’s Pauline Dove Art Gallery is thrilled to present an exhibition that blends time-honored traditions with contemporary artistic techniques by Catawba artists. This special showcase highlights the cultural treasures preserved by the Catawba Cultural Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
Exhibition Highlights:
Featured Artists: Talented creators from the Catawba Cultural Center
Artistic Mediums:
- Pottery
- Painting
- Drawing
- Photography
- Jewelry
- Other creative techniques
Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Pauline Dove Art Gallery
This is your chance to immerse yourself in the artistry of the Catawba Nation!