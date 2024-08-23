Charlotte 2024-25 Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Now

Season ticket renewals for the 2024-25 Charlotte Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons are open now. Existing season ticket holders will receive communication about their opportunity to renew via email.

Existing season ticket holders can renew online. Season ticket holders for men’s basketball can renew, HERE, and season ticket holders for women’s basketball can renew, HERE. Renewals can also be completed by calling the ticket office at 704-687-4949, or by check.

New buyers interested in purchasing season tickets for the upcoming men’s basketball and/or women’s basketball seasons can do so now, HERE.

CONFERENCE HOME OPPONENTS

While dates and game times are still to be announced, Charlotte Men’s Basketball will host ECU, FAU, Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, UTSA, and Wichita State in Halton Arena in American Athletic Conference action this season. The Niners will also host Georgia in a charity exhibition game in 2024.

Charlotte Women’s Basketball hosts conference foes ECU, FAU, South Florida, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA, and Wichita State at home this season.

FULL SCHEDULE RELEASE

The full 2024-25 schedules for men’s and women’s basketball will be announced at a later date.

FEARNEVILLE

Last season, the 49ers men’s basketball team was an impressive 13-2 inside Halton Arena. Under Aaron Fearne, who was elevated from interim head coach to permanent during the season, the Niners tied a program record with 13 wins at Halton and set a new program record with their first-ever eight-game winning streak in league play.

On January 6, 2024, Charlotte toppled #17 Florida Atlantic for its first ranked win since 2013, and on February 3, the Niners knocked off East Carolina in front of the first sold-out crowd at Halton Arena in 11 years.

THE REED ERA

In April, four-time SWAC Coach of the Year Tomekia Reed was named the ninth head coach in Charlotte women’s basketball history following a highly successful six-year stint leading the Jackson State Tigers. Reed took the program to new heights by winning five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season titles and three SWAC tournament titles, which earned JSU three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In making the program’s second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the first as a #14 seed, JSU led in the fourth quarter, nearly achieving a historic tournament win over #3 LSU. JSU made its return to the big dance as a #14 seed again to face #3 UConn in 2024, where Reed won the respect of hall of fame coach Geno Auriemma.

