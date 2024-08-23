Land Of Oz Exhibit At Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery Aug 22—Oct 18

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Projective Eye Gallery, where Land of Oz brings together props, costumes, photos, and memorabilia from the celebrated North Carolina theme park to create a scene of enchantment. Part of the city-wide CharlOz Festival, the exhibition will be on view in the gallery August 22-October 18, with a reception September 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Located in Beech Mountain, NC, Land of Oz was designed and built in the late 1960s. It officially opened in June 1970 and quickly grew in popularity as an immersive theatrical experience, attracting an average of 450,000 guests in a single season. Unfortunately, a majority of the park was destroyed by a large fire in December 1975. During the ensuing six months, the park was rebuilt and reopened in June, adding new costumes and attractions.

But its renaissance would be short lived; due to lack of maintenance, the park would officially close in 1981. For five years, it would sit abandoned and susceptible to the mountain’s harsh weather conditions and trespassing vandals. Plans were eventually made to build a gated community on the Oz site and demolition of the park’s attractions began in the late 1980s. As a final celebration, the park reopened to the public for one day, drawing nearly 4,000 visitors.

The outstanding attendance caused park owners to rethink its demolition and instead limit the times the park could be open each year. The first Autumn at Oz occurred in October 1993 and continues to be a popular seasonal event for audiences around the country. In 2023, Land of Oz celebrated the 30th anniversary of its renaissance and remains a seasonal attraction for “Ozzies” everywhere.

