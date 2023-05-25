Central Piedmont Counseling Services Offers In-Person And Video Appointments At All Campuses

1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year – but less than half receive treatment. The Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services wants to remind the CPCC community that mental illness affects many people, and there’s no shame in reaching out for help. Mental health is about more than illness and struggle, of course. It includes fostering healthy habits of self-awareness, self-esteem, and self-care. It involves enjoying positive relationships, navigating challenges with resilience, and finding satisfaction with yourself and with your life.

MORE >>>