Central Piedmont’s Ruth G. Shaw Scholarship Deadline Extended To June 16

The Ruth G. Shaw Scholarship opportunity deadline has been extended to June 16, 2023. Students with a 2.5 GPA who have completed 24 credit hours or more are invited to apply.

Please note: Students must be enrolled in both the fall 2023 and spring 2024 terms to be eligible. Students must also be able to participate in in-person sessions, held twice a month, on Fridays.

The Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program was created through the generosity of Dr. Ruth Shaw, Central Piedmont’s second college president. This unique program aims to connect students to one another and to a supportive network of community mentors, inspire students to assume positions of leadership and to celebrate their individual and collective achievements, nurture student leaders by encouraging and demonstrating critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and problem-solving strategies, and foster a deeper awareness of the many roles of women in and their contributions to society.

