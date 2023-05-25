Charlotte Graphic Design Students Liven Up The Space And Leave Their Mark On The Campus

When Richard Amon, vice chancellor for business affairs, considered the blank walls that greet guests in the recently-renovated 4th floor of Reese, he saw a collaborative opportunity to liven up the space, showcase his staff and involve students. Wheels churning, he contacted the department of Art and Art History with an idea to create a mural to cover the walls.

The department created an elective special topics course specifically for this project, and focused the task to graphic design students. Professor Cynthia Frank, a full-time lecturer of five years and professional graphic designer with more than 30 years of experience — including multiple mural commissions, some local to Charlotte — led a class of nine juniors and seniors to complete this mural project.

“I was excited to lead this talented group of students through a project that helped them both gain real-world experience and leave their mark on campus,” said Frank. “Dr. Amon wanted to liven up the office and celebrate the staff that make up the Division of Business Affairs. Through his vision, students were able to work on a project from conception to completion and learn how to work together to bring a client’s vision to life.”

MORE >>>