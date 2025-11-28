Central Piedmont Dance Theatre Presents Sunlight And Solstice ’25 Dec. 3-5

Parr Center, Theater

SHOW TIMES

3 Dec 2025

11:00am

4 Dec 2025

11:00am

5 Dec 2025

11:00am

This concert series, presented by the Central Piedmont Dance Theatre, will feature the choreography of Dance faculty Tracie Chan and Clay Daniel and will be performed by students in the A10100D Dance Pathway. There will be a variety of dances, all of which are age appropriate for all.

Central Piedmont students – no charge at door with current student ID.

Children under 10 and Seniors 65 and over admitted free at door.

