Queens University’s Sejla Podzic and Savannah Stuart Selected For Academic All-District Team

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s soccer program placed senior captains Sejla Podzic and Savannah Stuart on the 2025-2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 2025 to 2026 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women’s soccer student athletes in NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First, second, and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced December 16, 2025.

A total of 36 athletes were selected from the Atlantic Sun Conference.

For Queens, Podzic and Stuart earned recognition after anchoring the Royals defensive unit and excelling academically within two of the university’s most rigorous academic tracks. To qualify for Academic All-District consideration, nominees must hold at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA and appear in the lineup for 90 percent or must start in at least 66 percent of the institution’s matches.

Podzic, a Business major with a 3.95 GPA, led Queens with 1,699 minutes played and made 19 starts, including 18 complete matches. Podzic contributed two goals and one assist and helped guide a back line that produced five shutouts. She is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi, has earned President’s List or Dean’s List honors every semester, and serves as a Resident Assistant on campus.

Stuart, a Biochemistry major with a 3.93 GPA, started all nineteen matches and logged 1,591 minutes while finishing her career with 65 starts in 65 matches. She is the 2025 to 2026 recipient of the Virginia Martin Scholarship and has represented Queens in UNC Charlotte’s Nano SURE REU program. Stuart has earned Dean’s List honors every semester and serves in leadership roles with Residence Life, Alpha Delta Pi, and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Podzic and Stuart, both first time Academic All-District honorees, were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Fans can view the full list of Academic All District honorees on the CSC release. For more information on the Academic All District and Academic All-America programs, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

