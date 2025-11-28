Join Charlotte Alumni Association’s Webinar, Niner Knowledge: Loneliness & AI

December 3, 2025

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Zoom Webinar

Join in for the next event in the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association‘s lifelong learning program, Niner Knowledge: Loneliness & AI – Rethinking Social Connection.

Discover how loneliness and AI intersect -and what it means for building real connection in a digital world.

During this lunchtime webinar, we will explore how loneliness literacy and emerging AI technologies intersect to shape our understanding of social connection.

This webinar introduces the concept of loneliness as a public health issue and demystifies the basics of generative AI. We’ll examine how digital tools can challenge, enhance and impede social connection.

This is followed by sharing practical strategies for fostering belonging in tech-integrated environments. Whether you’re curious about AI or passionate about wellbeing, this session offers fresh insights and actionable ideas for building more connected communities.

MEET YOUR FEATURED SPEAKER

Dr. Megan Smith ’11 (MA, Sociology), is an Assistant Teaching Professor in Sociology at UNC Charlotte, with affiliations in Gerontology, Criminal Justice, and Social Work. Her interdisciplinary work explores loneliness, belonging, and mental health as urgent social and public health issues. Megan leads university system initiatives that integrate generative AI and creative strategies to foster connection, reduce stigma, and promote wellbeing. Megan is also actively involved in the Charlotte AI Institute for Research. Through curriculum design, public engagement, and inclusive outreach, she empowers students, educators, and communities to reimagine how technology can support social connection.

