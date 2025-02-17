Central Piedmont Empowers Women Recovering From Breast Cancer

At Central Piedmont Community College, education goes beyond the classroom—it’s about making a difference! Our Cosmetology students have been using their skills to empower women at Carolina Breast Friends’ Pink House, a local organization that provides support and community for women undergoing or recovering from breast cancer treatments.

Bringing Beauty & Confidence to the Pink House

Throughout the year, Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology students visit the Pink House to provide makeup and styling services, helping women feel confident and radiant. In January, students participated in the Get Your Color Back event, where:

Women received a personalized color analysis

Students applied makeup tailored to their color scheme

Participants had a photoshoot to showcase their new looks!

What’s Next?

Our Cosmetology students are planning more workshops for the amazing women at the Pink House and look forward to continuing their work with Carolina Breast Friends of Charlotte. This is more than just makeup—it’s about lifting each other up and celebrating strength, beauty, and community!

