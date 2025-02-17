UNC Charlotte Orchestra With Dr. Alan Yamamoto Feb 20

Thu, Feb 20, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto, with special guests the Myers Park High School and Butler High School chamber orchestras, under the direction of Cole Freeman, and Professor of Cello Mira Frisch. The program includes music by Sibelius, Copland, and Bruch.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

