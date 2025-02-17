Charlotte Masterclass With De’Anthony Vaughan Feb 20

Thu, Feb 20, 2025 | 4:30pm

Robinson Hall, Room 118

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

De’Anthony Vaughan is a member of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and a former member of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, where he performed works by Matthew Rushing, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Alvin Ailey, Elisa Monte, Donald McKayle, and many more.

A former student of Associate Professor of dance Kim Jones, Vaughan will teach a masterclass in the Department of Dance on February 20, which the College community is invited to observe.

