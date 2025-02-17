Charlotte’s Harrison Hieb And Whitney Wilson Honored With An Emmy

Harrison Hieb and Whitney Wilson, staff members in the UNC Charlotte Office of University Marketing and Communications, recently won a regional Emmy Award for the video “The Science of Spiders.”

Hieb, the video’s cinematographer, and Wilson, its producer, were recognized at the 2025 Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ceremony. The chapter, founded in 1984, encompasses the states of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee and the television market of Huntsville, Alabama.

“The Science of Spiders,” honored in the technology category, focuses on the research of Sarah Stellwagen, assistant professor of biological sciences, who explores how arachnids benefit the ecosystem — and how their silks could inspire human innovation.

The video was included in the digital feature “Exploring Sticky Science,” written by Jenn Conway, director of communications for the College of Humanities & Earth and Social and the Klein College of Science, with photos by Kat Lawrence.

