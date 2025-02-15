The Center for Global Engagement is excited to offer Central Piedmont students a unique opportunity to attend the World Affairs Council Speaker Series Luncheons this February.

What’s the WACC Speaker Series?

These luncheons feature influential global leaders discussing international affairs, politics, and culture—perfect for students interested in global issues and networking.

Limited Free Tickets Available!

A limited number of FREE tickets are available for students



Registration is required so sign up here now to secure your spot.

Don’t miss this chance to engage with global perspectives, expand your knowledge, and make valuable connections.

