Central Piedmont’s Skilled Trades Connect Offers Student Opportunities To Meet Top Employers
Looking for a job, internship, or part-time work in the skilled trades industry? Don’t miss Skilled Trades Connect, Central Piedmont’s annual hiring event, where top employers are ready to meet and recruit students like YOU!
Event Details:
Location: Harper Campus, Harper IV Lobby
Date: Wednesday, February 26
Time: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Who’s Hiring?
Employers are looking for students in these Skilled Trades programs:
Advertising + Graphic Design
Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration
Architectural Technology
Construction Management
Electrical Systems
Interior Design
Non-Destructive Examination
Sustainability Technologies
Welding
Get Prepared!
Update your resume – Highlight your skills & experience
Dress professionally – Make a great first impression
Research employers – Know who’s hiring and what they’re looking for
For a full list of employers & prep resources, visit: skilledtrades.cpcc.edu.