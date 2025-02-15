Central Piedmont’s Skilled Trades Connect Offers Student Opportunities To Meet Top Employers

Looking for a job, internship, or part-time work in the skilled trades industry? Don’t miss Skilled Trades Connect, Central Piedmont’s annual hiring event, where top employers are ready to meet and recruit students like YOU!

Event Details:

Location: Harper Campus, Harper IV Lobby

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Who’s Hiring?

Employers are looking for students in these Skilled Trades programs:

Advertising + Graphic Design

Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration

Architectural Technology

Construction Management

Electrical Systems

Interior Design

Non-Destructive Examination

Sustainability Technologies

Welding

Get Prepared!

Update your resume – Highlight your skills & experience

Dress professionally – Make a great first impression

Research employers – Know who’s hiring and what they’re looking for

For a full list of employers & prep resources, visit: skilledtrades.cpcc.edu.

MORE >>>