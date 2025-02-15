2025 Green Tie Gala Is For The Love Of Charlotte

In the spirit of UNC Charlotte’s newly launched $500 million campaign, For the Love of Charlotte, this year’s gala embraces individual yet shared love for Charlotte. Green Tie Gala goes to new heights as all three floors of The Dubois Center at Charlotte Center City will be activated. Join in Uptown as a shared love for UNC Charlotte will be celebrated with an evening of live music and dancing, culinary delights, signature beverages and interactive experiences.

Highlights for this year’s gala include:

Live music featuring ACE Party Band

Variety of photo experiences

Commemorative watercolor portrait

Open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts

Surprise interactive elements

Event Details:

February 22, 2025

7:00 PM-10:00 PM

VIP cocktail reception starts at 6:00 PM

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

320 East 9th Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Ticket Options

General Admission Ticket:

Entry into Green Tie Gala at 7 p.m.

Access to an open bar

Access to multiple food stations

Access to interactive activities

VIP Ticket:

Limited availability

Everything included with General Admission

Exclusive cocktail reception at 6 p.m.

Champagne toast

Digital photograph

Specialty hors d’oeuvres

Gift bag provided by the Department of Art and Art History

Register Here