2025 Green Tie Gala Is For The Love Of Charlotte
In the spirit of UNC Charlotte’s newly launched $500 million campaign, For the Love of Charlotte, this year’s gala embraces individual yet shared love for Charlotte. Green Tie Gala goes to new heights as all three floors of The Dubois Center at Charlotte Center City will be activated. Join in Uptown as a shared love for UNC Charlotte will be celebrated with an evening of live music and dancing, culinary delights, signature beverages and interactive experiences.
Highlights for this year’s gala include:
- Live music featuring ACE Party Band
- Variety of photo experiences
- Commemorative watercolor portrait
- Open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts
- Surprise interactive elements
Event Details:
February 22, 2025
7:00 PM-10:00 PM
VIP cocktail reception starts at 6:00 PM
The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
320 East 9th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ticket Options
General Admission Ticket:
- Entry into Green Tie Gala at 7 p.m.
- Access to an open bar
- Access to multiple food stations
- Access to interactive activities
VIP Ticket:
Limited availability
- Everything included with General Admission
- Exclusive cocktail reception at 6 p.m.
- Champagne toast
- Digital photograph
- Specialty hors d’oeuvres
- Gift bag provided by the Department of Art and Art History