Charlotte Wind Ensemble With The Aruna Quartet Feb 19

Wed, Feb 19, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music is pleased to welcome the Aruna Quartet as distinguished guest artists at the Wind Ensemble concert.

Based in central Texas, the Aruna Quartet has been awarded prizes at numerous national and international competitions including the Gold Medal and Grand Prize at the 46th Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. This saxophone quartet includes UNC Charlotte alumnus and baritone saxophonist Andrew Schoen ’16. Their residency in the Department of Music is funded by the Anne R. Belk Visiting Artist Series.

The Anne R. Belk Theater and Visiting Artist Series were named to honor Anne Belk’s involvement in the Charlotte community. She served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of the Junior League of Charlotte. She was a member of the board of directors for the Charlotte Latin School and did various volunteer work for the school. The Anne R. Belk Visiting Artist Series was created to bring notable artists to UNC Charlotte to work with students within the art disciplines of Music, Theatre, Dance, and Visual Arts.

The tickets are $8 a piece for the general public.

