Charlotte’s Office of University Marketing and Communications Wins 5 Emmy Awards

Staff members from UNC Charlotte’s Office of University Marketing and Communications recently received five Emmy Award nominations from the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Projects and team members receiving nominations were:

The 39th annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee.

“These nominations are representative of the depth of creativity and talent found across UComm,” said Jen Ames Stuart, associate vice chancellor and chief communications officer. “We are so proud of our University marketing and communications colleagues on these well-deserved honors.”

About the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Founded in 1957, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award for news and documentary, sports, daytime entertainment, daytime creative arts and entertainment, public and community service and technology and engineering.

About the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter

The Nashville/Midsouth Chapter, founded in 1984, encompasses the states of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to granting the Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, the chapter bestows scholarships; honors quarter-century industry veterans with the Silver Circle; conducts Regional Student Television Awards of Excellence for high schools; has a free, nationwide Job Bank; provides member discounts; and participates in judging Emmy entries at the regional and national levels.

