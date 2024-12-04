Vice Chancellor Jodi B. Kaplan Represents Charlotte In Leadership North Carolina

Jodi B. Kaplan, associate vice chancellor for alumni engagement, along with 55 other leaders from across the state, are members of the 2024-25 class of Leadership North Carolina, the state’s premier leadership deployment program.

“I am honored to represent UNC Charlotte in Leadership North Carolina,” Kaplan said. “Class 32 is an amazing group of leaders representing business, government, education, nonprofits and health care throughout North Carolina. I’m excited to learn and grow with my prestigious classmates.”

Leadership North Carolina’s Class 32 will participate in seven two-and-a-half day workshops to learn about issues critical to the state, focusing on six key areas: economic development, education, environment, government, health and human services and inclusive leadership.

Kaplan, who joined UNC Charlotte in spring 2023, said the program will allow her to expand her knowledge beyond Mecklenburg County, so she can better serve the University’s vast alumni base.

“The program will provide me with a breadth and depth of knowledge that will enhance my ability to lead our alumni program that represents more than 178,000 alumni worldwide with over 111,000 residing in North Carolina,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan is one of six members of the cohort representing Mecklenburg County along with Molly Nagowski, government relocation program manager at Duke Energy; Christopher Rivera, vice president, business and workforce solutions at South Piedmont Community College; Mariam Tisdale, chief of staff at Teach For America North Carolina; Thad Walton, senior vice president, North Carolina commercial banking executive at Regions Bank; and Ralph Wilson Jr., assistant vice president, endoscopy service line at Atrium Health.

