Central Piedmont Enhances Healthcare Services

Central Piedmont Community College is committed to ensuring every community member can access comprehensive healthcare services. Whether pursuing your studies or being a valued part of our wider community, these healthcare services are designed to support your and your family’s health and wellness needs.

Available Healthcare Services:

Atrium Health’s Women’s Care Drive to Thrive: Experience compassionate support and essential services for women through this innovative mobile unit, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who visit.

Atrium Health Community-Based Virtual Care: Combat minor illnesses with ease using our online care options. Quick, convenient, and hassle-free, it's healthcare at your fingertips.

Central Piedmont Dental Clinic: Maintain a healthy, bright smile with our affordable dental services, including teeth cleanings and other essential dental care.

Central Piedmont Eye Clinic: Access comprehensive eye care services without straining your budget. Our clinic offers thorough eye exams, and uninsured patients within our community are eligible to receive a free pair of glasses.

Learn More:

Please visit the CPCC website for more information about these vital healthcare services.

