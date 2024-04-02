Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Enhances Healthcare Services

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College is committed to ensuring every community member can access comprehensive healthcare services. Whether pursuing your studies or being a valued part of our wider community, these healthcare services are designed to support your and your family’s health and wellness needs.

Available Healthcare Services:

  • Atrium Health’s Women’s Care Drive to Thrive: Experience compassionate support and essential services for women through this innovative mobile unit, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who visit.
  • Atrium Health Community-Based Virtual Care: Combat minor illnesses with ease using our online care options. Quick, convenient, and hassle-free, it’s healthcare at your fingertips.
  • Central Piedmont Dental Clinic: Maintain a healthy, bright smile with our affordable dental services, including teeth cleanings and other essential dental care.
  • Central Piedmont Eye Clinic: Access comprehensive eye care services without straining your budget. Our clinic offers thorough eye exams, and uninsured patients within our community are eligible to receive a free pair of glasses.

Learn More:
Please visit the CPCC website for more information about these vital healthcare services.

MORE >>>